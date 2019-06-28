Make no mistake; the sale of fireworks is big business. The tents are open and Rolla residents are lining up to buy their favorite fireworks in anticipation of the upcoming holiday.

Although setting off fireworks is prohibited in most incorporated areas, business is brisk and many seem unfazed by the local bans.

For those who opt to do their own show, fire safety officials do have a few rods of warning.

Across the nation, July 4th is not only the busiest day of the year for fireworks, it’s the busiest day of the year for fires. It’s no coincidence, according to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

“The week of July 4th is a very busy time for fire departments across Missouri, and it’s because of fires and injuries caused by fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Remember, the most spectacular sights will always be at public fireworks displays, which are also the safest for people and do not threaten to start fires and damage property.”

Bean said about 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association. About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around July 4th. Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, across the U.S. in 2017:

• Eight people died as the result of fireworks — seven from direct fireworks impacts and one in a house fire caused by a firecracker.

• 12,900 injuries were treated in hospital emergency departments.

• An estimated 1,200 emergency department-treated injuries were attributed to sparklers and 300 to bottle rockets.

• Children under 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the 2017 injuries.

Bean said consumers who choose to set off their own fireworks, should follow these safety tips:

• Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.

• Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

• Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

• Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

• Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned

• Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

• Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

• Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

• Never store fireworks from season to season.

Fireworks sales at licensed seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri from June 20 to July 10. Through June 18, the Division of Fire Safety had issued 1,255 permits to seasonal fireworks retailers.

In Rolla residents must abide by Rolla’s Fireworks Ordinance. Fireworks may be sold from June 30 – July 7, but only displayed July 1 – July 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4th.

DFS conducts safety inspections at fireworks retailers, including checking to make sure they sell only legally-permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers, and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire retardant chemicals.

Rolla Fireworks Ordinance

SALE OF FIREWORKS

No person shall at any time sell, offer or expose for sale or give away any firecracker, potash or sulphur tablet or pellet, or any device for exploding any tablet or pellet, or any torpedo, aerial salute or aerial reporting shell, or any display bomb shell or any other article commonly known as fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Rolla, except on June 13 and July 1-7.

___

PERMIT-REQUIRED

No wholesale sale shall be made by any seller who does not have a valid permit.

A permit for the wholesale sale of fireworks shall be obtained from the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue.

No permit shall be issued except upon proof offered by the applicant of complete compliance of all provisions of state statutes and city ordinances relating to safety requirements for the sale of fireworks.If, after inspection, the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue determines that the proposed conditions of sale constitute a fire hazard, no permit shall be issued.

___

PROOF OF WHOLESALE SALES - REQUIRED

Any wholesale seller of fireworks making sales under this Ordinance must provide the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue with proof that all sales made are wholesale sales. Such proof must be proffered on a monthly basis and noncompliance with this Section shall result in immediate revocation of permit to sell.

___

REVOCATION OF PERMITS

Permits for the wholesale sale of fireworks provided for under this Ordinance may be revoked by the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue upon its determination, after inspection that unsafe conditions exist.

___

SEIZURE OF STOCK

Upon a determination of unsafe conditions, or upon a violation of this Ordinance, the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue may seize, take, remove, or cause to be removed at the cost of the owner, all stocks of fireworks offered or exposed for display or sale, stored or held in violation of this Ordinance.

___

DISCHARGE OF FIREWORKS

Any individual or organization may discharge fireworks as herein defined, without permit, on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th days of July. No fireworks may be discharged without the fire department’s special permit between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. Any individual or organization may discharge fireworks as herein defined, without permit, on the 4th day of July. No fireworks may be discharged without the fire department’s special permit between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.

No fireworks shall be discharged within 100 feet of any stand, booth, or other location where fireworks are being sold.

Every person who sells fireworks in accordance with this Chapter shall post notice at their place of sale warning that no fireworks shall be discharged within 100 feet of such place of sale as per city ordinance and shall post notice that fireworks may be discharged within the city limits on July 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Indoor Pyrotechnics displays are prohibited in establishments, which are licensed to serve alcohol within the City of Rolla. A special use permit would be required through the Missouri Division of Fire Safety and the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue for any other Pyrotechnic displays in the City Limits of Rolla

The uses of Sky Lanterns, also known as Kongming Lantern are prohibited in the City of Rolla. They are constructed from oiled rice paper on a bamboo frame and contain a small candle or fuel cell composed of a waxy flammable material. When lit, the flame heats the air inside the lantern, causing the lantern to rise into the air. The sky lantern is only airborne for as long as the flame stays alight, after which the lantern floats back to the ground.