Lieutenant Philip E. Gregory, Q/DDCC, has been named captain and designated commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff.

Gregory will become acting commanding officer of Troop E starting July 1, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric T. Olson said Friday.

Gregory was appointed to the Patrol on Aug. 1, 1993 as a member of the 66th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 11,Stoddard County.

Gregory then transferred to Zone 4, Cape Girardeau, on June 1, 1995, and on Aug. 1, 1997, Gregory transferred to Troop I, Zone 2, Phelps County.

Gregory was promoted to corporal on Sept. 1, 1998 and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2. He then transferred to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, on Dec. 1, 1998. While assigned to that division, he was promoted to sergeant on Oct. 1, 2001, and lieutenant on July 1, 2010. As a lieutenant, Gregory served as an assistant division director.

Captain Gregory grew up in Fredericktown, and graduated from Fredericktown High School. He is a graduate of the National Training Center of Polygraph Science in New York. Capt. Gregory and his wife, Tanya, have three children and four grandchildren.