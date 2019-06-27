State offices will be closed on Friday, July 5. following the nation memorializing the Declaration of Independence that was finalized and adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1976, who had voted for Independence on July 2 1976.

An executive order is planned to be signed by Governor Mike Parson declaring the closure of state offices following the Fourth of July where the nation celebrates one of the most cherished symbol’s of liberty, Governor Parson said today.



“The Fourth of July reminds us of the freedoms we cherish as Americans and the brave men and women who have fought to preserve this great country. Missouri is known as a state that honors our veterans. May we never forget their selfless sacrifice on behalf of freedom. I have witnessed it through my time in the military, law enforcement, and as an elected official," Governor Parson said. "Thank you to our state team members for everything you do for Missouri, and may God continue to bless you all. From my family to yours, we wish you a peaceful and joyous Independence Day weekend."

Governor Parson plans to sign the executive order July 3 — the day he returns from his effective absence from the state.