During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, troopers assigned to Troop I are conducting an impaired driving enforcement operation in Laclede County.

Troopers are focusing their efforts on areas where a high number of drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated in the past and areas where crashes resulting from impaired driving occurred in prior years.

Captain Eddie Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I, would like to remind travelers to designate a sober driver or sober captain if holiday plans include alcohol. Captain Blaylock would like to also remind motorists that they can report serious traffic offenses and highway emergencies by dialing *55 on their cellular telephone.