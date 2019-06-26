Rolla's locally owned bakery, A Slice of Pie, temporarily closed its doors on May 29 after an oven fire damaged the interior, and effectively shut down operations. It was going to take a year to reopen the community staple at its old location, and A Slice of Pie's owners weren't going to wait that long.

Plans are now underway to reopen the dessert shop, and owners Ryan and Katherine Warnol say they plan to do so in a new location. “It was going to take a year to reopen in the old shop, and we didn’t want to wait that long. We also saw this as an opportunity to expand our kitchen and eating areas to better serve our customers,” Ryan said.

The quaint, but familiar storefront location on Kingshighway has been home to A Slice of Pie since it opened in 1986. Rolla residents, out-of-towners and Route 66 enthusiasts have made the bakery’s signature pies known throughout the nation — even in other countries.

Locals have grown up with the floral motif, antique pie cabinets and dark red napkins that adorned the downtown shop. The Warnols remain committed to keeping that signature feel, and say people will find the new location “quite familiar.” They emphasize that nothing has, “or will ever” change with the pies.

“We understand that the shop was, in some ways, synonymous with the pie itself, and for that reason we are carefully considering all elements of the new store. We hope everyone will embrace the new location. You’ll still have your favorite pies – but now you can bring more friends,” Ryan said.

The new location on Highway 63 south is currently being remodeled and is expected to be open by summer’s end. Hours at the new location will be the same, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday, and old menu items will be available, plus a few new choices.

To follow the project’s progress and participate in customer-focused dialogue, visit A Slice of Pie’s Facebook page @sliceofpierolla.