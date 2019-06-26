The Phelps County Senior Companions celebrated their 43rd Senior Companion Recognition appreciation luncheon.

Among the many volunteers celebrating years of service this year were — Frances Martinkus for 26 years of service, Joanne Dill for 21 years of service, Wilma Gann for 18 years of service and Goldie Masterson for 17 years of service.

Masterson was also awarded a medallion for going above and beyond in making sure she has flowers monthly for the Senior Companion of the Month and Senior Companions that have passed.

Newly named director of the program, Yvonne Leuthauser, kicked off the afternoon, Thursday, June 20 at the Phelps County Courthouse, with a welcome to the volunteers for their self sacrifice and dedication to their neighbors and clients. Leuthauser said the program’s volunteers continue enriching and helping their neighbors and clients maintain their independence. She emphasized the tremendous impact and benefits the program has provided the community and expressed her appreciation in having the program available for the community in Phelps County.

Guest speaker, Pastor Chuck Whitmire, has been the lead pastor of the First Assembly of God Church in Rolla since 1990, living a life of serving others, and said he knows the importance of what the community’s Senior Companions do at the 43rd appreciation luncheon. The theme “Adventure Awaits” reflected the programs changes, which include a new director, a new president of the advisory council and a new coordinator.

Lunch was catered by Girls Gone Catering, with entertainment by artist, Destiny Wisdom, whose passion is to inspire future artists in pursuing their dreams. Her work is a great form of therapy and self-expression. Destiny gave 30 percent of her painting proceeds to the Senior Companion Program. Also New Blades of Grass which included Senior Companion, Carolyn Price’s husband, Dewayne Price. Gary Heavin and Jenna Huizingia provided the music. Additionally, gifts and door prizes were provided at the lunch.

Others recognized for their support include the Corporation for National and Community Service, Dr. James Bass, Kingsford Manufacturer, Cowtown Express Carwash, H.O.P.E Ministries, Blossom Basket Florist, Destiny Wisdom, Sakelaris Ford, KIA Auto and Robbies Auto, Comfort Suites, Casey’s General Stores, and Price Chopper.