White Mechanical Contractors, Inc. was named June Business of the Month for the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce.

White Mechanical Contractors has served the community of Rolla since 1972.

Owners Jeff and,Teresa, Stephens provide heating, cooling, furnace and air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance in Rolla and the surrounding areas. They are dedicated to providing the best possible solution for residential and commercial properties.

White Mechanical Contractors carries a complete line of indoor comfort equipment with innovations that raise the standards of comfort and reliability, including air conditioners, heat pumps, gas furnaces, programmable thermostats, humidifiers, ductless split systems, boilers, air cleaners, ultra violet lights, ventilators and zoning products.

As licensed contractors and specialists, they have earned a reputation for doing the right job the first time and can be counted on to provide a system and solution that fits each home or business with their unique needs.

They are located at 11080 Twitty Drive.



