A Dixon resident recently scratched and matched 11 words on Missouri Lottery “10X Crossword” Scratchers ticket and won the top prize of $50,000.

Lucy Rector purchased the lucky $3 ticket at Casey’s General Store, 100 E. 4th St. in Dixon. The “10X Crossword” Scratchers game holds more than $7 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes of $50,000.

More than $9.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes was won by players in Pulaski County during the last fiscal year, with retailers earning more than $925,000 and an additional $928,000 going to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.