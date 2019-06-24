The state is seeking federal assistance for residents and businesses affected by flooding in 41 Missouri counties.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration today to assist residents and businesses in Missouri counties that have been hit hard by flooding, tornadoes and severe storms.

“Historic long-term flooding continues to devastate families, businesses, and communities across Missouri,” Gov. Parson said today. “As I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve seen families battling to clean up flood-damaged homes, and others struggling because their homes are still under water.”

Gov. Parson said joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local officials, examined 1,650 primary homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or sustained major damage. The assessments also showed that 125 of 251 businesses that were examined had been destroyed or sustained major damage.

“In late May, our state was battered by tornadoes and storms that destroyed or heavily damaged almost one thousand homes. Communities and volunteers are working hard to help their neighbors, but there’s a clear need for federal assistance to help Missouri families recover,” Gov. Parson said.

Based on the joint assessments, the state requests Individual Assistance for 41 Missouri counties. Individual Assistance would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms.

Seven teams began conducting joint damage assessments today for Public Assistance, which would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

The state expects to request Public Assistance once joint Preliminary Damage Assessments are completed in 64 counties. Additional joint damage assessments for public assistance may be conducted in more Missouri counties as additional information is gathered locally when floodwaters recede.

To assist families impacted by flooding and severe storms, several Multi-Agency Resource Centers are being organized across the state. MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters. Among the agencies participating are SEMA, the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, local public health agencies, and faith-based and volunteer agencies.

Three MARCs will take place this week in Independence, Brunswick, and Boonville:

— Tuesday, June 25 in Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 E. Valley Pkwy in Independence from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Wednesday, June 26 in Brunswick R-2 High School, 1008 County Road in Brunswick from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Friday, June 28 in Open Bible Praise Center, 16991 Hwy 87 in Boonville from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

President Trump approved Gov. Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration on May 20 to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16.

The declaration made federal assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding. Gov. Parson's April 24 request stated $25 million in qualifying expenses had already been identified.

Gov. Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to continuing severe weather and forecasts for tornadoes and worsening flooding due to prolonged soil inundation throughout the state on May 21. On May 23, the Governor surveyed overnight tornado damage of Jefferson City, Eldon, and Carl Junction, thanking emergency personnel for their severe weather response. On May 27, Gov. Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist with flood fighting efforts throughout the state.