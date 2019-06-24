There is an elevated risk of flooding today, while residual flooding continues over portions of southern Missouri and numerous roads remain closed or barricaded.

The following roads are completely or partially closed due to flooding or storm damage. Signs and barriers are in place alerting motorists to not cross the flooded roadway and to seek an alternate route. The Missouri Department of Transportation will continue to post road closures on the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Jefferson City

— Missouri Blvd. is closed between Route 50 and McCarty

— Broadway Street is closed at the Route 50/63 intersection

— Route 94 is closed east of the Route 63/Route 54/Route 94 interchange.

Boone County

— Route 40 is closed at Moniteau Creek, north of Rocheport.

— Route K is closed between Route KK and Burr Oak Road.

Callaway County

— Route 94 at Logan Creek (west of Portland) is closed due to water over the roadway.

— Route 94 is closed between Route PP and Steedman.

— Route 94 is closed east of the Route 63/Route 54/Route 94 interchange.

— Route C is closed in Mokane.

— Route 63 Outer Road in the north Jefferson City area is closed from the Route 63 intersection to the Route 54/63/Route W interchange. This closure does not affect Route 54/63, which remains open.

— Route 94 is closed east of the Route 63/Route 54/Route 94 interchange. This closure does not affect Route 54/63, which remains open.

Cole County

— Route W is closed between South Rock Creek in Cole County and Osage Bend Road in Osage County.

— Route 179 is closed at Route Z.

— Route 179 is closed a half-mile south of Route T north of Jefferson City.

— The entrance to Heritage Highway from westbound Route 54 southwest of Jefferson City is closed.

Cooper County

— Route V is closed south of Route 179.

— Route HH is closed north of Pilot Grove.

— Route OO is closed between Route M and Short Drive.

— Route DD is closed at Flat Creek, north of Blackwater.

— The Route 40 bridge over the Missouri River connecting Cooper and Howard Counties is closed.

Gasconade County

— Route 100 is closed at Bailey's Creek in Morrison.

Howard County

— Route 87 is closed near the Missouri River between Route 40 and County Road 342.

— Route 40 is closed from the Booneville Missouri River bridge to the Route 240 junction.

— Route 87/Z is closed from Route 40 to Route J.

— Route J is closed north of the Route Z intersection.

Moniteau County

— Route 179 is closed at Sandy Hook, southeast of Jamestown.

Osage County

— Route 100 is closed west of Chamois.

— Route Z is closed at Bailey's Creek, west of the Route 100 intersection.