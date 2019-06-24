Bryan was in a fatal car accident on the evening of Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Linn Creek, Missouri.

Bryan B Means, age 56. Bryan was in a fatal car accident on the evening of Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Linn Creek, Missouri. He was the beloved father of Ryan Means; Step father of Ashley Ward, Alex Burkhardt, and Samantha Jungvirt; adored Papa of grandson Castor Burkhardt; Life partner of 26 years to the late Cynthia Jungvirt; Son of Cleo DeBusschere and the late John "Jack" DeBusschere; Brother to Bruce Johnston, Edward DeBusschere, and Robert DeBusschere; Brother in law to Christine and Timothy Schmacht; Treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bryan was born and grew up in Rock Island, Illinois. He moved to The Lake Of The Ozarks in Missouri in his 30's, he then made the lake his home for the rest of the time he was here with us.

Bryan enjoyed spending time with his grandson, taking care of his lawn, fishing, making people laugh and spending time with family. A Memorial service / Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Rock Island Boat Club in Rock Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hedges Funeral home in Camdenton Missouri to help his family cover the cost of his final arrangements.