The Bluegrass Music Concert Series continues at Roaring River State Park this summer. The free shows featuring local bluegrass bands take place 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday throughout the summer at the park amphitheater.

The schedule includes:

July 5 – Roaring River Bluegrass Jam, multiple musicians July 6 – The Flyin’ Buzzards July 12 – The Flyin’ Buzzards July 19 – The Sugar Mountain Band July 26 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Aug. 2 – Schuyler Valley Band Aug. 9 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Aug. 16 – The Sugar Mountain Band Aug. 17 – Kids Day, several bands throughout the day Aug. 23 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Aug. 30 – The Mayfield’s Bluegrass Band Aug. 31 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Sept. 6 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Sept. 13 – James River Drifters Sept. 20 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Sept. 27 – Ozark Mountain Revival

Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but attendees are welcome bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, in southwest Missouri. For more information about the event, contact the park office at 417-847-2539.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.