The Ladies Auxiliary from American Legion Post 624 in Sunrise Beach awarded scholarships, June 4, 2019, to 6 awesome recipients for furthering their education and attaining their life goals. Pictured from L to R: Carolyn Worthley, ALA Scholarship Chairman, Thomas Cable (Versailles HS); Elijah Mangone (Camdenton HS); Hannah Whan (Versailles HS); Wyatt Lueder (Stoutland HS); Garrett Boatright (Versailles HS). Not pictured: Valissa Corado (Climax Springs HS) We congratulate you all for your hard work and wish you well!