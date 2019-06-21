KIRKSVILLE – Fireworks stands are popping up across the city and the celebratory devices went on sale Thursday. And judging by the noises throughout Kirksville during the past week, some people have gotten an even earlier start with some leftover supplies.

But despite the excitement that comes with blowing things up in honor of America’s independence, enthusiasts need to hold off or risk violating Kirksville’s local laws.

City ordinance states that fireworks cannot be legally discharged within city limits before June 30. Beginning then and continuing through July 5, fireworks can be set off between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Kirksville Police Department said fireworks can only be set off on a person’s own property, and it is in violation of city ordinance to throw fireworks out of vehicles, under vehicles, at people or on any public street or public place in Kirksville.

And even if an individual is following all of those instructions, the Kirksville Police Department could still issue a citation for disturbing the peace if a complaint is received and verified.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal reminded residents that July 4 is the busiest day of the year for both fireworks and fires.

“The week of July 4 is a very busy time for fire departments across Missouri, and it’s because of fires and injuries caused by fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said in a press release. “Remember, the most spectacular sights will always be at public fireworks displays, which are also the safest for people and do not threaten to start fires and damage property.”

Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, eight people died due to fireworks in 2017 and 12,900 injuries were treated.

The Missouri Department of Conservation in a press release reminded people to be careful with fireworks, campfire, and other sources of fire that could cause a wildfire.

It urged people using those materials to always have an approved fire extinguisher and an available water supply to douse sparks or flames. For fireworks, wet the area around where they are being discharged.