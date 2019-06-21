Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Phillip Cohen, CEO and Founder, has been named to St. Louis Small Business Monthly's Hall of Fame, recognizing a select group of area executives who have made lifetime contributions to St. Louis business.

Hall of Fame members are chosen by a panel of business experts, and rank among the most accomplished and respected St. Louis area business leaders of all time.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly said that each hall of fame member has developed an industry leading business that is poised to continue such leadership well into the future. Each has persisted through extreme business and economic challenges. Each is inspiring to colleagues and employees as well as to the next generation of business leaders and beyond.

Cohen is recognized from his beginnings as homeless, to building porch swings in a neighbor’s barn in 1975, to establishing a business in 1982, and growing the millwork and custom commercial cabinetry company to some 75 employees with clients nationwide. He has helped create a strong leadership team, and a winning culture that pursues constant growth.

“It is most humbling to receive this recognition but in reality, our clients, our employees, and the people who have trusted Cohen Architectural Woodworking for their custom commercial woodworking are the real heroes in our business success,” Cohen said. “Our customers, vendors and employees are like family to us. We will continue to fulfill our mission of transforming every life our employees touch by the way they live, how they treat people and the beautiful work they produce.”

St. Louis Small Business Monthly is a monthly magazine with articles geared for entrepreneurs, executives and small business owners. The complete listing of Hall of Fame recipients is featured in the June, 2019 edition of the magazine.

ABOUT COHEN ARCHITECTURAL WOODWORKING

Founded in 1982, Cohen Architectural Woodworking is a family-owned architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri.

Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, airports, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction.

The firm has won multiple awards including the Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce.

Recently, Phillip Cohen was presented with the 2017 SBA Small Business Person of the Year award for the State of Missouri. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit www.cohenwoodworking.com