Camdenton sophomore Gage Erickson and junior Payton Sapp have a pretty good home field advantage. In this case, the more appropriate term may be “home water.”

Camdenton sophomore Gage Erickson and junior Payton Sapp have a pretty good home field advantage. In this case, the more appropriate term may be “home water.”

Erickson and Sapp are competitive high school bass anglers forthe Lakers and the duo just wrapped up a season worthy of nomination in the sport of bass fishing at the Springfield Sports Commission Awards on Monday. The annual ceremony that began in 2013 recognizes the accomplishments of athletes across southwest Missouri in 30 different categories and although there can only be one winner in each of them, Erickson and Sapp were one of just five bass fishing teams recognized.

“It is awesome,” Sapp said of the privilege to be one of those teams. “All our work all season and seeing everything come together and being recognized is really cool.”

With a Lake right in their own backyard, the Camdenton duo set out to perfect their craft and the season culminated in a few highlights along the way. They finished fourth at the Lake of the Ozarks Tournament with their haul weighing a combined 11.46 pounds, placed in the top 30 at Table Rock Lake and brought in a catch of 8.46 pounds to finish 60th at the state tournament after flooding led the event away from Bull Shoals Lake, to name a few.

The pair of Laker anglers may not have brought home the award Monday night, but the good news is that both will be on the water together for one more season and just being nominated was more than enough motivation to reel in bigger fish.

“It was awesome to be here and it shows us that this is where we need to be next year,” Sapp said.

Time will soon tell if the pair of anglers from Camdenton who call the Lake of the Ozarks home can do just that.