On Saturday, July 6 at Gateway Arch National Park, Fair Saint Louis hosts the annual Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation, a special commemorative event that honors over 300 Missouri and Illinois military service members and their families.

The event will begin with the singing of the national anthem by a representative from the Missouri National Guard on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage at 4:30 p.m.

Four thousand American flags will be distributed to the Fair Saint Louis crowd to celebrate the local heroes. A photo tribute, donated by The Loft Creative Agency, will be shown on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage jumbotron during the ceremony and will feature photos from the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

“Fair Saint Louis is a celebration of our nation’s independence – independence that would not be possible without the military heroes who continue to protect our freedom,” said David Estes, General Chairman of Fair Saint Louis. “Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation is our way of showing our appreciation to service members and their families, both from St. Louis and around the world. From all of us at Fair Saint Louis, thank you for your service.”

The honorees and their families will receive “Four Star” treatment from Fair Saint Louis with special VIP privileges all day.

Salute to the Troops would not be possible without the guidance of co-chairs Brigadier General (retired) David Irwin and his wife, Karen Irwin, and the support of our presenter, Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation.

About the Co-Chairs

Retired Brigadier General David Irwin began his Army National Guard career at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis. He held command positions in the 128th and 129th Field Artillery Battalions. He commanded the 70th Troop Command in St. Louis before being promoted to Brigadier General and command of the 35th Engineer Brigade. He retired from service as Deputy Commanding General for the 35thInfantry Division in November 2013 and is currently the International Fighter Training Program Manager with Boeing. Karen Irwin is a Sr. VP Event Management Services with ETE Marketing Solutions, Inc. She founded Care Packages for the Troops Foundation – Operation Sunscreen with the purpose ofproviding care packages to deployed National Guard Soldiers and Airmen. Since 2007, Operation Sunscreen has shipped nearly 13,600 care packages.

About the Fair St. Louis Foundation

The Fair St. Louis Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, operates the Fair each year and has donated numerous gifts to the St. Louis Community in conjunction with these events. Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the lighting of the Eads Bridge, the Mississippi River Overlook and the mile-long Riverfront Promenade, and was a partner in providing the Grand Staircases beneath the Arch as part of the National Park System and to the irrigation system as part of Forest Park Forever.