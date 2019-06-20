RDN REPORTS

Thursday

Jun 20, 2019 at 4:38 PM Jun 20, 2019 at 4:40 PM


Monday, June 24 at 8 a.m. Poole Avenue will be closed from 12th to 13th street for the removal of a tree. The street will be reopened later that day.

Detours will be in place. Motorists are asked to take alternate route. Please watch for signs.

 