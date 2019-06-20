A city ordinance changing yield intersections to stop intersections passed the Rolla City Council.

Rolla public works staff reviewed the proposed yield addition at the intersection of Powell Avenue and 12th Street near Phelps Health, engineer for Rolla Public Works, Darin Pryor said.

“Staff recommends that we change all of those yield intersections to stop intersections,” Pryor said, along the intersections bordering Phelps Health’s proposed parking lot.

The city council’s passage of the ordinance on June 17, enacts the provisions by amending Section27-89 Stop Intersections – Enumerated Generally, deleting yield signs, in lieu of adding stop signs along the following crossings:

— Along 12th Street at the intersections at 14th Street, at Powell Avenue, at Poole Avenue, at Spring Avenue, at Bishop Avenue, at Bardsley Road and at Holloway Street.

— Along 13th Street at the intersections at Powell Avenue, at Poole Avenue, at Spring Avenue, at Bishop Avenue, at Pine Street, at Elm Street, at Oak Street, At Bardsley Road, at Iowa Street and Holloway Street.

— Along Duane Avenue at the intersection at 12th Street.

The intersection at Joyce and 11th streets will also have an enforced stop intersection.