The Rolla softball team is getting back into the swing of things, as they've kicked off their summer activities. The Lady Bulldogs opened with their camp at the end of May, before starting games this past Tuesday.

Camp was a roaring success for the Lady Bulldogs, who also had the chance to hear from a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer. Cindy Henderson Snead, a Crocker graduate who made a name for herself on the softball field and basketball court at Missouri State, came and imparted some wisdom on the young Lady Bulldogs.

After camp, Rolla opened their summer slate of games on Tuesday, kicking things off with a pair of wins. A last minute schedule change threw the varsity team into action a little earlier than planned, but they still managed a 10-3 victory over Vienna. The JV team then faced Conway to finish off the evening and cruised to a 12-5 win after smacking in 10 runs in the opening inning.

"Outstanding attendance this offseason and dedication shown by all Lady Bulldogs," said head coach Jessika Zink Cook. "I am extremely proud of the hard work and mental toughness shown during our summer league. We had a wonderful turn out at our annual softball camp with both our youth Lady Bulldogs and high school Lady Bulldogs. We're improving each day as a team as we climb the ladder to success."