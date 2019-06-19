There she is – tall, formidable, proud, still standing her ground now well beyond the century mark. Her walls remain strong and it appears that all is well. She still displays brick and mortar and the elegant stone accents that has made her a famous landmark of Kirksville. Now abandoned after many years of neglect and decay, subtle signs began appearing. First the windows, there are so many of them. Broken windows equal uninvited guests in the form of birds and small animals calling this home. Because of wind and rain, concrete and wood interiors have deteriorated rapidly. Her demise has now begun. One day a new kid on the block...The Wrecking Ball.

The wrecking ball has now began to make large apertures in her stately walls that once echoed with school children busily arriving to begin a new school day. Soon there is a truck filled with building material on its way to the landfill, only to eventually end up as it once began long ago.

You certainly deserve a rest now. For over the many generations, you have been there for students who came to you seeking knowledge in all forms, spending day after day with the years slipping by, soon completing all the formal education many young adults will ever receive.

As the building interior falls to the back hoe and is being hauled away by the truckload, the school becomes one large, cavernous room. Just a bit of imagination and we begin to hear the students cheering for the TIGERS at a ball game, or applauding loudly at assembly at an exciting musical performed by students.

For so many years now when after the first bell rang to begin the day’s classes, boys and girls would wend their way to classrooms throughout all four floors. Soon, first period would end with a loud bell ringing throughout. Such fun to see and greet other students at this time. Only too soon, dismissal; the school day is over. Most of the kids walked home, some had bikes, others had a job working, rural students usually rode the school bus.

Your students were destined to go far and wide in “this land of ours.” Along with the 3 R’s, so many and diversified subjects were being studied which would prepare students later for jobs, employment or further training for professional jobs. The HATS they would wear would be many, and the SHADOWS they would cast would be long throughout those many years.

And now what? Is this the end? NO! Not a fit ending for a gallant lady. As the wrecking ball resounds throughout the neighborhood, plans are being prepared to immortalize the lady who was there for us all these many years, forever keeping the memories alive for so many of us. But wait!...we don’t have to say goodbye. After the dust all settles and the last brick is gone...a park will come with lots of green space, trees, shrubs, flowers and maybe some park benches for just sitting in the shade. Once again memories come flooding back of long ago...so many dear friends and favorite teachers, and for a moment...you are there. Ahhh!

Finally, there will be some semblance of this most wonderful building displayed in a way that would portray the KHS logo so all would remember and never forget her. “And she lived happily ever after.” The End 1914-2019