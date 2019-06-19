It stood for more than a century, serving a majority of those years as the center of Kirksville education.

Now it’s gone, but not forgotten. Not if we can help it.

In March, the Daily Express set out to find memories from the old Kirksville High School. Some of you sent your memories to us, and we thank you.

Many of the lasting memories we found were preserved in images in the Kirksville Daily Express archives. In this edition we present many of those images to you, and again ask for your help.

While rich in number of images, the archive is lacking in information to explain the moments that were captured, or identifying the people pictured.

If you have information about the images, please contact us and help us share those memories.

——

“In the mid-1960s the old Kirksville High School building was used as an annex to Washington Elementary School and I attended fifth and sixth grades there. Mrs. Lee J. (Letha) Patton was principal many years, followed by Mrs. Russell (Nina) Gelbach. 1964-65 I had Mrs. Della Scriven as my fifth grade teacher and 1965-66 I had Mrs. Lola Simmons as my sixth grade teacher. Our classes used both the old high school gymnasium and the auditorium and we walked to Washington School for lunch and music classes taught by Mrs. Bernice Clark. Each year Mrs. Clark would direct our elaborate operettas. I found it ironic that I was a student at the old high school building that my father, Frank Buckingham, attended and graduated from in 1934. He spoke of the musicals they performed in the auditorium including “Oh Kay” and “Pirates of Penzance.” He also played the French horn.

My father’s sister, Mildred (Buckingham) Holt, was a 1915 graduate. My sister, Cheryl Buckingham, was in class of 1962, one of the last classes to attend school there, but graduated from the new high school. My family shares many fond memories of what was once a grand, stately building.

– Dwight Buckingham

——

Don Tarr attended the old Kirksville High School and was a member of the 1950 Kirksville High School football team that went undefeated under legendary head coach John Spainhower.

The Tigers steamrolled through the regular season, winning all nine of their games en route to the NCMC championship. They were so good they were invited to play in the J.C. Bowl and played Christian Brothers to a 14-14 tie.

“In that bowl game, I was so worn out, beating those guys all night long,” Tarr said. “I played left guard, and I was all-conference guard that year, my senior year. We had a lot of memories.”

Tarr is one of three living members from that team, along with Red Sylvara and Dale Motter.

He remembers there being a lot of support in the high school halls during that historic season.

“It was real good. I think we used to have pretty good turnouts. They were all behind us. We had pep rallies and everything,” Tarr said.

——

I went to Washington grade school back in the mid to late 1960s. After fourth grade, there wasn’t any more room for the fifth and sixth grades, so we were sent up a block or two to the old high school building. As I recall, we were on the third floor of that building. The first two floors were taken up with the superintendent’s office, and other administrative offices. I’m not sure what else was on those floors, as we were discouraged from roaming around anywhere except our third floor, and the first floor to just use the restrooms and gymnasium.

We had two fifth grade classes, and two sixth grade classes on the third floor, and I think there was also a music room that we all shared, on that floor as well. My fifth grade teacher was Geraldine Moore and my sixth grade teacher was Caroline Cornelison. I loved both of these teachers! I can’t remember what the other teachers’ names were, but I’m sure their students loved and respected them just as much as I did mine.

The bathrooms were on the first floor and there was a big ramp that went down on either side from the girls and boys bathrooms, to the gymnasium, where we had recess and also ate lunch. When the weather was nice, we walked the block or two down the street, to the Washington School, where we used the playground to have recess and played kick ball and “hung out” on the jungle gym.

It was an idyllic time, and I have very fond memories of that old high school building. Other than our classroom, the room we spent the most time in was probably the bathroom. I’d never seen so many toilet stalls all together like that in my life, and I was kind of scared by the immenseness of that room, and never wanted to be in there by myself. There were always strange noises echoing in and around it, which could scare to death anyone having the misfortune of “having to go” and being in there by themselves. Of course, you didn’t notice the strange and eerie noises during breaks, when the room was full of girls, and the echos of their laughter, talking, toilets flushing, etc. created such a din, that you could barely hear yourself think!

Moving from the Washington School building to the old High School building was a “right of passage” on the journey to becoming a teenager. Going to school there meant that you were now considered a “big kid” and something that the “little kids” aspired to be, because you were no longer a part of that “little kid” world. It was a little separation from the kindergarten and early grade school years that prepared you for the bigger separation from your childhood, when you would graduate from sixth grade and move from that old high school building to another old building about six more blocks down the street, on the college campus, that was known as Ophelia Parrish Junior High.

– Terri Bentley

——

Larry Whitney graduated from the old Kirksville High School in 1954. That building was a big part of life for the Whitney family - his father, Cloy, was a teacher there in the 1930s and 1940s, and later served on the School Board, while his grandfather had an office in the building when he was maintenance supervisor for the district.

Whitney joked that he had “a lot” of memories from the building, “but I can’t talk about them.”

One memory he did have was of time spent cruising during lunch hour.

“We didn’t have a lunch program at the time. Everybody who had a car, we’d ride around the whole noon hour. That was a lot of fun,” he said.

——

The Class of 1960 was the final one to graduate from the old Kirksville High School building, prior to the opening of the current high school building on Cottage Grove Avenue.