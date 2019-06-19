Fourty-two Phelps County students were honored with first and second place awards and honorable mentions in the Annual Earth Day Poster, Trash and Graphic Art contest, the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District (ORSWMD) announced today.

This year’s contest theme was “Be Waste Wise.”

“The Ozark Rivers Earth Day Art Contest has touched the lives of many students in the district,” said Jill Hollowell, Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) environmental specialist. “It is so exciting for students to be recognized and rewarded for their creativity. The contest also provides educators with activities in alignment with each year’s theme. This year the contest expanded through local art gallery showings. Student art was displayed at Art Works on Main in Owensville, Gallery Zeke in Steelville and The Centre in Rolla, hosted by Arts Rolla. We invite all students in the Ozark Rivers district to enter the contest as the goal is to increase participation and continue to inspire student creativity and environmental awareness.”

The contest required participants to re-purpose trash into three-dimensional pieces of art or create posters — hand drawn or graphically designed — based on this year’s theme. There were 518 entries from 14 schools. The contest was open to kindergarten through 12th grade, homeschool, college and university students who reside or attend school in Phelps, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Pulaski and Washington counties.

“The Earth Day contest is one of the highlights of the year,” said Tammy Snodgrass, MRPC’s environmental program manager. “The kids are so creative – I love seeing the unique ways they express themselves through art. The whole process – from creating a poster on the theme to creating art from trash – and then providing awards that are made from recycled materials – it’s a great way to educate our children on the environment.”

Winners from Phelps County were:

— Henry and Rachel Lane, 1st grade, Lane Homeschool, Second Place;

— Aeriana Brandt, 8th grade, Newburg Junior High School, First Place;

— Akaela Caquelin, 6th grade, Newburg Junior High School, Honorable Mention;

— Clayton Oliver, 12th grade, Newburg High School, Honorable Mention;

— Eli Birdsong, 8th grade, Newburg Junior High School, Honorable Mention;

— Emma Affolter, 8th grade, Newburg Junior High School, Honorable Mention;

— Jordan Elphick, 8th grade, Newburg Junior High School, Honorable Mention;

— Lorianne Prewet, 12th grade, Newburg High School, First Place;

— Mary Rosa, 7th grade, Newburg Junior High School, Second Place;

— McKenzie Drew, 6th grade, Newburg Junior High School, Second Place;

— Riley Jackson, 11th grade, Newburg High School, Second Place;

— Madison Violin, 6th grade, Edgar Springs Middle School, Honorable Mention;

— Kilee McKight, 6th grade, Edgar Springs Middle School, Honorable Mention;

— Madison Falkenrath, 7th grade, Edgar Springs Middle School, Honorable Mention;

— Madison Hamby, 7th grade, Edgar Springs Middle School, First Place;

— Winter Dayton, 8th grade, Edgar Springs Middle School, Honorable Mention;

— James Camenisch, 6th grade, Edgar Springs Middle School, Honorable Mention;

— Byron Miller, 2nd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Erin Henson, 3rd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, First Place;

— Faith Huskey, 3rd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Hayden Barker, 2nd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Javayah Stevens, 2nd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, First Place;

— Lily Hudson, 2nd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Gavin Johnson, 2nd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Mohamed Kassin, 3rd grade, Mark Twain Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Alivea Hall, 7th grade, Rolla Junior High, Honorable Mention;

— Annastyn Covey, 7th grade, Rolla Junior High, Honorable Mention;

— Sarah Parker, 7th grade, Rolla Junior High, Honorable Mention;

— Zoe Bristow, 7th grade, Rolla Junior High, Second Place;

— Audree Martin, 1st grade, Lucy W. James Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Berlin Barton, 1st grade, Lucy W. James Elementary, Honorable Mention;

— Abby Bunch, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention;

— Alexa Foltz, 11th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Second Place;

— Ashley Thompson, college, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention;

— Cheyenne McNeill, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, First Place;

— CJ Lackey, 11th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention;

— Coltin Counts, 11th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention;

— Connor England, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention;

— Destiny Drescher, 11th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, First Place;

— Elizabeth Lawing, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention;

— Emily Jackson, 12th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Second Place; and

— Emily Smith, 11th grade, Rolla Technical Institute, Honorable Mention.

Phelps County students participating in the contest were under the direction of teachers Kari Lane of Lane Homeschool; Amanda Peery of Newburg Junior High School and Newburg High School; Allison Patterson of Edgar Springs Middle School; Karen Morgan of Mark Twain Elementary; Rhonda Kopplemann of Rolla Junior High; Teresa Conway of Lucy W. James Elementary; and Angi Yowell of Rolla Technical Institute.

Judges for the contest included Karen Groom and Tish Gibson with Phelps County Bank of Rolla, Samantha Kinsey and Catie Scott with Mid America Bank of Belle and Melaine Swope with Cuba Vet Clinic. The identities of the students and their schools were concealed during the judging process.

The 2019 Earth Day contest was funded through an ORSWMD grant, made possible through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), along with donations from the following area sponsors: Cuba Veterinary Clinic, Noah Coleman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Phelps County Bank, Mid-America Bank, Kaleidoscope Discovery Center, Central Federal and Legends Bank.

For more information about ORSWMD or waste reduction and recycling opportunities in the Ozark Rivers area visitwww.ozarkrivers.org.

The Ozark Rivers District includes Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities with populations of 500 or more. The district’s strategy for solid waste reduction, which has been individually adopted by all member governments and approved by Missouri Department of Natural Resources involves public education and resources for waste reduction in member counties and cities. MRPC provides administration of the district and assists with a variety of implementation projects.

Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel serves as chairman of the board. A professional staff of 25 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.