Troop I troopers will conduct a hazardous moving operation the last week of June in Laclede County.

Troopers assigned to this project will patrol Interstate 44 in Laclede County, focusing on aggressive driving which includes: speed, improper lane usage, following too close and impaired driving violations, Commanding Officer of Troop I Captain Eddie A. Blaylock announced Tuesday.

Captain Blaylock would also like to remind motorists that they can report highway emergencies and serious traffic offenses to the nearest troop headquarters by dialing *55 on a cellular telephone.