Teams from Rolla, St. James and Newburg took part in the Licking basketball camps last week and St. James was able to make quite the impression. For the second straight week of camps, both the boys and girls varsity teams from St. James claimed first place finishes and MVP honors.

The Lady Tigers finished the three days of basketball with a perfect 9-0 record, capping off the weekend with a 49-46 win over Ellington in the championship game. Their junior high team also finished second in their division after falling to John Burroughs JH 59-47 in the championship game. St. James had two players on the All-Camp team, including the MVP for the second straight week, Hannah Marcee. Aly Bullock also made the team, as did Newburg's Claire Affolter.

On the boys side, St. James won the varsity bracket after beating Mountainburg, AR 63-43 in the championship. Their JV team finished in second after dropping a matchup against St. Genevieve in the championship 44-39. On the junior high level, Newburg finished in second after falling to Southern Boone 50-33. Austin Ridenhour earned MVP honors for St. James, while Kadin Guese also earned a spot on the All-Camp team. Hunter Mentola of Newburg also earned a spot on the team.