Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri filed an application today with the Missouri Public Service Commission requesting the Commission grant the electric services company variances under certain Commission rules concerning prohibiting promotional practices.

Ameren Missouri requests the variances in order to compete with Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Inc. — an unregulated entity — for business in a new subdivision Grantham Estates located in St. Charles County near Flint Hill, Missouri.

Ameren Missouri states in its application that it and the cooperative both have facilities in the vicinity of the proposed subdivision and the territory is not subject to an existing service territory agreement.

Applications must be filed by June 24, 2019 to intervene and participate in this case with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public

Counsel:

— Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson

City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov.

Or the Public Service Commission Staff:

— P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Ameren Missouri serves 1.26 million electric customers in Missouri.