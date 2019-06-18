The Rolla Downtown Farmers Market will host Kids Cook, a series of classes to teach children about the benefits of healthy eating and choices of fresh, locally grown produce, in addition to learning how to prepare recipes using these items.

The classes are being offered free of charge on Saturdays at the downtown farmers market throughout July for children ages nine-to-11.

Chef Catherine Crump will be teaching the classes. The children will learn to shop the farmers market vendor offerings and prepare a recipe on-site.

Chef Crump is the co-owner with her husband of Food For Your Soul Catering, LLC and a frequent vendor on Saturday at the Rolla Downtown Farmers Market.

She has over 20 years’ experience in the food industry and has worked as a caterer for the past four years. Chef Crump attended The Culinary Institute of St. Louis at Hickey College. She has competed in culinary competitions both at the student level and professional level.

“I have had the pleasure of working with some of the best chefs in the world,” she said. “My experience has afforded me some of the most amazing opportunities and for that I am forever grateful.”

Chef Crump also stressed that creating and preparing dishes receiving rave reviews has always been a passion of hers, since her days cooking meals with her grandmother Evelyn Trainer.

“For me, cooking is more than taste and presentation. It is a way to the hearts and souls of those who consume the food,” she said. “My hope is that the patrons feel the love, time and effort that I put into each meal and every bite.”

Although the classes are free of charge, space is limited. Reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some parents registered their children for this program early this Spring. Unfortunately, some of those names were lost due to a glitch with Facebook messaging.

Chef Crump is urging those parents to please contact her immediately at 573-647-0956.

For more information, message her at Food For Your Soul Catering, LLC Facebook page.