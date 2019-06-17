All negative blood types are currently in short supply.

Currently, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) reports less than a three day supply of all negative blood types.

Donors are strongly urged to get to a CBCO Donor Center or blood drive near them and give this week — All participants get a free summer t-shirt at mobile blood drives this summer.

Participants at this CBCO blood drive will receive a green "Adventure" t-shirt, as a colorful reminder of the summer season and the gift that means so much for local patients.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

You can help by giving blood at the upcoming blood drives in Rolla:

— Friday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Rolla Technical Center at 500 Forum Drive.

— Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, in Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Havener Center at 1346 University Drive.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.