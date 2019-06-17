The University of Missouri Extension will join Price Chopper to empower 16 low-income residents of Rolla with the shopping skills needed to stretch their food dollars and serve healthy, affordable meals to their families.

A survey released by Share Our Strength found that 85 percent of low-income families want to make healthy meals, but roughly half are able to do so on a regular basis. Families cited the cost of healthy groceries as their primary obstacle. Cooking Matters consists of store tours to provide shoppers with a strategic plan that enables them to stretch their food dollars in a healthy way.

Families will learn to compare unit prices, purchase fruits and vegetables on a budget, read food labels and pick out whole grains. Nutrition and Health Specialist Rachel Buenemann MS, RD, LD will lead tours for local adults and families. All community members are welcome to enroll by calling 573-458-6260; there is no charge for the tour.

Five grocery stores in Phelps, Crawford and Dent counties are scheduled to participate in Cooking Matters. During the 1.5 hour-tour participants are empowered with four key food skills, receive a booklet with recipes and shopping tips, a reusable grocery bag and $10 worth of healthy groceries.

The Cooking Matters tour takes place in Price Chopper at 1360 Forum Drive in Rolla on July 23 and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

The Cooking Matters Campaign is ending hunger by helping families make healthy food choices. Cooking Matters is administered in Missouri by Operation Food Search and Share Our Strength. Walmart is the national sponsor of Cooking Matters.

University of Missouri Extension provides practical education you can trust, to help people businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. For more information please call the Extension Center at 573-458-6260. University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity/access/affirmative action/pro-disabled and veteran employer.