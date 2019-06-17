Phelps County is under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m.

Heavy rain and flash flooding is possible through the evening, according to the National Weather Service, as a slow moving upper level disturbance will continue to interact with moist atmosphere to produce showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain.

The slow movement of the storms and high rain rates will likely lead to some flash flooding through the evening, according to the National Weather Service, most likely where slow moving storms train across the same locations — especially low lying areas near creeks, streams and rivers in the area.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.