Infuze Credit Union announced today the upcoming opening of its newest venture — an in-store Walmart branch located in Rolla.

With only 264 square feet, Infuze Credit Union will offer a full-service branch located inside of Walmart. The in-store branch will provide the community with a wide range of banking products and services including access to a Personal Teller Machine (PTM).

The latest in-store branch is set to open September 2019, featuring extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Infuze Credit Union serves over 25,000 members within a nine-county area consisting of Phelps, Benton, Camden, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Pulaski and Texas counties. The in-store Walmart branch is designed to better accommodate the needs of Infuze Credit Union’s members.

“Our mission is to deliver high-quality, low-cost financial services with a goal of returning real financial value in each interaction.”President and CEO of Infuze Credit Union Mike Smith said. “The in-store branch will offer convenience and will help us fulfill the needs of our growing membership in Phelps County better.”

About Infuze Credit Union

Founded in 1954, Infuze Credit Union takes extraordinary pride in their long tradition of serving the financial needs of its members, both military and civilians.

The credit union has grown from providing financial resources to those serving at Fort Leonard Wood, to serving more than 25,000 members throughout the United States.

With the strength of more than $225 million in assets, Infuze Credit Union is committed to building strong financial lives together through education, innovation, member service and community involvement.