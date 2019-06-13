Established June 14, 1775, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Army is older than the nation it serves.

This year, in celebration of 244 years of service, the Army is honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The theme for this year’s event is, “America’s Army: Honoring the Call to Service from D-Day to Today.”

Fort Leonard Wood will celebrate Friday with the following events:

— Army Birthday Run, units will assemble at 5 a.m. and the run kicks off at 5:30 a.m. with remarks and reveille on Gammon Field. Families and supporters are welcome (no pets allowed.) No parking will be permitted on Iowa or Constitution avenues.

— Cake-cutting ceremony, 10 a.m. in Lincoln Hall Atrium.

— Commanding General’s Army Birthday Golf Scramble, noon at the Piney Valley Golf Course. The four-person scramble is open to the public ages 18 and older. For more information, call 573.329.4770.

About Fort Leonard Wood

Fort Leonard Wood is a thriving and prosperous installation that has evolved from a small basic training post more than 75 years ago to a premier Army Center of Excellence that trains more than 82,000 military and civilians each year.

Fort Leonard Wood is home to the U.S Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and three U.S. Army schools: the U.S. Army Engineer School; U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear School; and the U.S. Army Military Police School. In addition to training engineer, CBRN and military police specialties for the Army, Fort Leonard Wood also provides gender-integrated in-processing and Basic Combat Training for new Soldiers.

Fort Leonard Wood also hosts and trains with the largest Marine Corps and Air Force detachments on any Army installation as well as a large Navy construction detachment.