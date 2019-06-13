Laila Anderson's bobblehead will be getting some company, as the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues are being honored, for the first time in franchise history, with officially licensed Stanley Cup Champions Bobbleheads in what has become an annual tradition that has taken place for nearly 20 years.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced that it has the complete line of officially licensed St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Champions Bobbleheads available for pre-order. The bobbleheads, which are being produced by FOCO, are available now in the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.



The Stanley Cup Champions bobbleheads feature each player and team mascot, Louie, holding a replica Stanley Cup while standing on a base in the shape of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final logo. A bobblehead is also being produced of Stanley Cup Playoff MVP, Ryan O’Reilly, holding the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A mini set of three bobbleheads featuring O’Reily, Tarasenko, and Binnington in action poses is also available.



These will be the first Stanley Cup Champions bobbleheads ever produced for the St. Louis Blues. The bobbleheads feature the following players:

•Alex Pietrangelo

•Brayden Schenn

•Colton Parayko

•David Perron

•Jaden Schwartz

•Jordan Binnington

•Louie - Mascot

•Mini Set of 3

•Pat Maroon

•Ryan O'Reilly

•Ryan O'Reilly - MVP

•Vladimir Tarasenko



"Bobbleheads are the perfect way for fans to commemorate a Championship, and the first one for a franchise is so memorable,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Blues fans will be able to remember this magical season forever with these bobbleheads, which will become cherished collectibles that are passed down to future generations of Blues fans.”



The championship bobbleheads are $40 each, the MVP bobblehead is $45, and the mini set of three is $50. Fans can order the complete set of regular sized and mini bobbleheads for $425. Shipping is a flat rate of $8 regardless of the number of bobbleheads purchased. The bobbleheads, which are officially licensed and produced by FOCO, are going into immediate production and are expected to ship in October.



"We strongly encourage people to pre-order their Blues Stanley Cup Champions bobbleheads during the pre-sale to ensure they don’t miss out,” said Brad Novak, Co-Founder and President of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “A limited number of each bobblehead will be produced, and fans who don’t act now may miss out.”