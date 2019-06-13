The annual Book Drive that benefits Parents As Teachers is wrapping up and scheduled to end on June 19.

If you haven't had a chance to stop in Rolla Books and Toys to purchase books or make a donation, please do so today. Gently used books are accepted from the recommended book list, below, and may be dropped off in the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce's office at 2926, 1311 Kingshighway, Rolla.

Rolla Books and Toys is also offering a 20 percent discount on books from the approved list:

— “Baby Faces” by Margaret Miller

— “Big Red Bard” by Margaret Wise Brown

— “Chicka Chicka” ABC by Bill Martin Jr. & John Archambault

— “Foot Book” by Dr. Seuss

— “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown

— “Look at the Animals!” by Peter Linenthal

— “Moo, Baa, La La La!” by Nina Laden

— “Peek-A-Who?” by Nina Laden

— “Tomie’s Little Moose Goose” by Tomie dePaola

— “Where’s Spot?” by Eric Hill

— “Black on White” by Tana Hoban

— “Baby’s Animal Friends” by Phoebe Dunn

— “All of Baby Nose to Toes” by Victoria Alder

— “Touch and Feel Baby Animals” by Dorling Kindersley Corp

— “Skippyjon Jones Color Crazy” by Judy Schachner

Parents As Teachers helps a great deal of families in the community. Anyone can drop books off at the Rolla Chamber office, as well as Rolla Books and Toys at 1000 S. Bishop Ave., Rolla.

Cash donations are also accepted and can be made at the Chamber office or Rolla Books and Toys, please make checks payable to Rolla Books and Toys.