Sally Road will be closed beginning Monday, June 17 at 7 a.m. for storm sewer box replacement, weather permitting.

The work is expected to take at least three days and may possibly take until Friday, June 21 to complete. The street closure will begin north of Columbia Avenue.

Those needing to access Sally Road and where it changes to County Road 8110 will be able to use Westside Drive as a detour to reach their destination.

Detours will be in place. Motorists are asked to take alternate route. Please watch for signs.