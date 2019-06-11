Rolla and St. James played host to the Licking Tournament last week and St. James had quite the showing.

The boys and girls varsity teams each won their bracket, while the girls ninth grade and junior high teams also claimed the top spots in their brackets.

The boys finished off their run in the tournament against Lesterville, bringing home the victory 63-50. Mason Parker was named to the All-Tournament team as a result, earning MVP honors along the way. On the JV level, the Tigers finished second, losing to Salem in their final game 61-44.

The Lady Tigers ran into a familiar for in their final matchup, winning a defensive battle against Four Rivers Conference rival Sullivan 44-36 to take home first. Hannah Marcee and Riley Whitener each were named to the All-Tournament team for their performances, with Marcee earning MVP honors. The ninth grade Lady Tigers were able to win their bracket over Mendon Unity out of Illinois 52-37, while the St. James junior high team outlasted Licking 44-38 to win their bracket.

The Licking Tournament returns to Rolla and St. James this week on Thursday-Saturday, June 13-15.