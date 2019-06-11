On Monday, Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2020 state budget, which includes more than $6 million in new funding for home visitation programs.

Parents as Teachers will receive $3,058,000 to serve an additional 1,529 high need families. Children’s Division will receive an additional $3,074,000 to expand their home visitation program statewide, which focuses on preventing child abuse and neglect and diverting children from the custody and care of the state.

“Home visiting is one of the most effective interventions to prevent child abuse and neglect and it also improves school readiness and maternal and child health,” said Emily Van Schenkhof, Executive Director of the Children’s Trust Fund. “These investments will make Missouri a safer and healthier place for children.”

Home visiting programs support children and families by providing parent education, training, referrals for services, including First Steps, and other developmental guidance.

“Parents as Teachers has provided me with age appropriate development parenting tools and assisted in referrals for First Steps,” said Craig Stevenson, director of policy and advocacy for Kids Win Missouri. “As a foster parent, I’ve also been a part of the success in the Children’s Division home visiting programs. These programs have helped ensure success in the reunification process of children and families whom I cared for and love.”

Currently, the Children’s Division program only serves 51 of Missouri’s 114 counties. The new funds provide for the expansion of home visiting services to an additional 1,000 families and 2,000 children. To eliminate duplication of services, lawmakers require Children’s Division and Parents as Teachers to coordinate services.

“Home visiting is a key for Children's Division to focus on helping families before a problem arises,” said state representative David Wood (R-Versailles). “By having Parents as Teachers coordinate with Children's Division, they can help each to make sure that each family has the help they need with education or family circumstances.”

About Kids Win Missouri

Kids Win Missouri is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to further child well-being by advancing the health, education, safety, and development of Missouri children and their families, especially those who are at risk because of poverty, abuse, neglect, racial inequities, or other risk factors. Kids Win Missouri’s coalition includes more than 90 organizational members and has a policy workgroup dedicated to addressing Missouri’s policies around the safety, security, family, and community of children.