If the idea of 30,000 sunflowers warms your heart, check out the third annual Sunflower Festival at Golden Grove Farms July 24-28.

An acre of the farm about 15 minutes northeast of Springfield will transform into a sea of ornamental sunflowers in 12 varieties thanks to summer sunshine and plentiful rain. The farm also will become a family playground with a variety of games; ice cream, snacks and soft drinks; artwork for sale; and props for photos. Photographers are welcome to bring clients for photo shoots.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch or dinner and stay as long as they like. Live music is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 each evening and during the afternoon on Friday through Sunday.

Vases are available for arranging on the spot, and guests are encouraged to bring a bucket with water to transport their flowers home.

Admission is $5 per adult and free for children under 16. Cut-your-own sunflowers are $1 each. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. each day and the address is at 4950 E. State Highway KK, Fair Grove.

For more information, visit www.goldengrovefarms.com and the farm’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/goldengrovesunflowers1/ for posts about progress of the sunflower field.

For information about other things to see and do in the Springfield area, visit www.SpringfieldMo.org or call the Convention & Visitors Bureau at 417-881-5300 or 800-678-8767.