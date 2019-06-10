The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Best Ever St. Pat's 5K and Beer Run back in March. The event was a huge success with approximately 300 participants, raising approximately $4,000.

Proceeds from the races benefited the Chamber’s Destination Rolla Fund. The Destination Rolla Fund contributes to tourism-related projects and attractions in Rolla. This year’s chosen project was the Ozark Actors Theatre Capital Campaign for the renovation and restoration of the historic Cedar Street Playhouse. On Friday, June 7 the Rolla Chamber presented a check to Ozark Actors Theatre for $4000.

The Destination Rolla Fund provides financial assistance to public and private entities and not-for-profit groups that are developing or enhancing tourism attractions in Rolla. “Attraction” means a permanently located recreational, cultural, educational, or entertainment activity that is available to the general public and draws visitors from outside the Rolla area.

The Chamber would like to extend a thank you to the 5K and Beer Run sponsors, volunteers and participants for their support and generosity. Without them, the donation to Ozark Actors Theatre wouldn’t be possible.