A college administrator who holds a master’s degree in parks and recreation administration from the University of Missouri will be the new vice provost for student affairs at MU, according to a news release issued Monday.

The MU graduate degree is just one of four degrees held by William Stackman, currently associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Notre Dame. Stackman will begin his new post on July 15, Provost Latha Ramchand stated in the news release.

Stackman also holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in education administration from West Virginia University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Boston University.

“He is a strong leader with a demonstrated track record in higher education,” Ramchand said in the release. “As an MU alumnus, he is familiar with our university, and he has the expertise to provide leadership and vision in administering a comprehensive portfolio of programs.”

At Notre Dame, Stackman oversees the McDonald Center for Student Well-Being, the University Counseling Center, Graduate Student Life and University Health Services. Additionally, he chairs the university’s Care team and serves as the deputy Title IX coordinator.