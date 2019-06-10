Children at Greentree Learning and Childcare Center have been collecting donations the last few weeks for first responders in Jefferson City.

The children participate in Thoughtful Thursday, where they make a difference in the community through acts of kindness during the summer.

“After Jefferson City was hit with a tornado that left catastrophic damage, I asked my supervisor if we could do something for the people in Jefferson City for Thoughtful Thursday,” Instructor at Greentree Learning Center, Chelsea Wisdom, said.

On Thursday, June 6 the youth and staff at Greentree in Rolla packaged 372 snack bags with each snack bag containing one bottle of water and three snacks. In addition to snack bags, 29 cases of water were sent to the first responders.

“I was amazed by the support we received from the Greentree parents and the community. I would like to say a very special thank you to — Country Mart in St. James, Sonic in Rolla, Charlie’s 31st in Fort Leonard Wood, all the parents at Greentree Learning Center and my family for supporting this project and helping me with assisting the kids in making this “Thoughtful Thursday” project a success,” Wisdom said.