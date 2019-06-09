The Columbia Board of Education has a full agenda for its Monday night meeting, with the annual budget, construction projects and a policy intended to settle the question of whether parents of special education students can record meetings with district officials.

The 2019-20 budget anticipates operating revenue of $234 million and expenses of $233.7 million, for an anticipated $332,014 surplus. The base pay for teachers would rise to $37,500 from $36,000 in the current year but there is no contract with the Columbia Missouri National Education Association because of an impasse in talks over the union's status as bargaining representative. The union has sued the district and wants an injunction barring the district from revoking its recognition on June 30.

The board will discuss but take no final action on a proposal to loosen restrictions on recording special education planning meetings.

The district's current policy on audio and video recording doesn't allow parents to record meetings in which their child's special education plans are determined. The proposed change as written now would allow parents with their own disability to record the meetings if it is needed to accommodate the parent's disability.

Members of the Columbia Special Education Parent-Teacher Association, known as CoMo SEPTA, want all parents to have the ability to record the meetings. No formal action is anticipated Monday. The policy may receive final consideration in September.

Michelle Ribaudo, president of CoMo SEPTA, said some of its members will be at Monday's meeting, but they didn't want to overwhelm the board.

"It would be great to hear if someone on the board supports allowing parents to record meetings," Ribaudo said. "The board has been very open to meeting with us and listening to us. It's been a nice back and forth."

In an information sheet, CoMo SEPTA advocacy chairwoman Amy Salladay writes that Missouri law already allows parents to record the meetings because state law requires only one party to consent to a recording. She wrote that parents already are secretly recording the meetings.

Salladay wrote that parents could file a lawsuit about the policy, but the group would prefer to work with the school board.

Columbia Board of Education President Helen Wade said she is very much in favor of allowing parents with disabilities to record meetings involving their children, but she's "on the fence" about expanding the policy to allow recording of all special education meetings. She said she's hoping for a wide-ranging discussion on the topic from people with many opinions.

"I'm really interested in hearing from our teachers, especially our special education teachers," Wade said. "I'm trying to remain open-minded."

Among the numerous construction projects before the board is a contract for an addition and renovation of Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School.

Students and staff have moved to Cedar Ridge Elementary School for a full school year to allow the work to take place. The district received four bids for the work and the administration is recommending the low bid of $7.5 million from Curtiss-Manes-Schulte Inc. of Eldon for the work. Columbia Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Randy Gooch said a construction meeting with the contractor would take place this week.

"I'm very glad to see that project underway," Wade said. "It's something everybody's interested in."

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Public Schools Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719