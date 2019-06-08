Farmers in northeast Missouri haven’t been able to catch a break in recent years, the latest hurdle being record amounts of rain that has delayed planting in many fields and will significantly reduce annual yields.

The latter isn’t anything new. Low yields have become something of a norm, just due to a different reason - lack of rain.

Regardless of what is to blame, the end result puts stress on U.S. agricultural markets, national, state and local economies, and family farmers across the nation. Last year’s corn yield was 14.3 billion bushels, and the USDA has predicted 14.96 billion bushels this year overall. Organization’s like AccuWeather are far less bullish, predicting 13.6 billion bushels. AccuWeather reported that as of May 31, just 58 percent of the corn crop was planted nationwide. In a typical year, that number would be 90 percent by now.

The rain is also impacting soybean yields, which saw a record 4.54 billion bushels in 2018. The USDA forecast is 4.17 billion bushels this year, while AccuWeather has predicted 4 billion bushels. AccuWeather said 29 percent of the soybean crop had been planted nationally by the end of May. That number is typically around 66 percent by this time of the year.

“Part of the reason we’ve increased the losses is because it’s been a slow go, and the fields that haven’t been planted are probably the ones that are the lower-lying fields, the ones that are slower to dry out and with the weather not being ideal, it’s just going to take a while,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said in a report. “It may get to the point very soon where they’re just going to say, ‘Forget it, we’re not planting.”

In northeast and north-central Missouri, corn planting ideally takes place in April and is completely finished by the first week of May. Soybean planting would begin and end in May, as well.

But that hasn’t materialized due to relentless precipitation. The Kirksville Regional Airport recorded 15.75 inches of rain in May – one of the highest amounts on record. For the entire month it recorded only 10 days without any precipitation.

On top of that, widespread flooding has inundated farmland across the region, both preventing planting and washing out crops that had been planted.

“Ideally, we’d like to plant corn in April,” said Valerie Tate, field specialist in agronomy with the University of Missouri Extension in Linn County. “As the season progresses, the yield potential decreases.”

Planting delayed into early June can decrease the yield as much as 40 percent.

Tate said farmers planting corn after June 1 are encouraged to plant a shorter season variety of corn that takes less time to mature. Those plants produce fewer kernels with fewer days in their growth cycles, which contributes to the lost yield.



As of mid-May, Tate said about 30 percent of the corn was planted in Linn County.



The situation is a bit better for soybeans, Tate said, which can be planted in the first part of July without an extreme reduction to the overall yield. Few, if any, soybean plants were in by mid-May, Tate said.



Mother Nature’s cooperation doesn’t end with farmers being able to plant their crops. Tate said temperature and proper moisture throughout the growing process are both key. When a corn stalk is fully grown the plant puts its energy toward “grain filling,” where it is actually producing the kernels. Tate said temperatures in the 80s and plentiful moisture can “make or break” the yield.



During the recent summers of widespread drought, Tate said it was not uncommon for plants to not produce any actual ears of corn.



“Instead of 200 bushels of corn, they got two,” she said.



“It’s been a tough couple of years,” Tate said. “Last year we couldn’t get any rain, and this year we can’t get it to quit.”



Adding to farmers’ woe is a reduced forage crop, Tate said, for the third year in a row.



“Livestock producers are concerned because they were short of hay last year with the drought, and the hay crop is short this year because of the cool temperatures we’ve had this spring,” Tate said.



That results in people needing to purchase hay from out of state, which adds to the cost for buyers.



Farmers can file for Prevented Planting insurance coverage to cover some of the loss of crops. The $19 billion disaster aid package recently passed by Congress will also offer assistance with crop insurance and funds to repair farmland damaged by flooding.



Here are recent records of annual corn and soybean yields measured in bushels per acre in the area, according to the USDA. Tate said good years for corn are marked by 150 and above, while soybeans are 40 are above.



- Adair County corn: 2016, 170.1; 2015, 128.5; 2014, 179.5; 2013, 126.2; 2012, 43.6; 2011, 121.8; 2010, 85.6.



- Linn County corn: 2016, 160.2; 2013, 101.5; 2012, 51.3; 2011, 116.4; 2010, 107.2.



- Putnam County corn: 2015, 141.4; 2012, 65.6; 2011, 116; 2010, 93.



- Sullivan County corn: 2015, 120.9; 2014, 162.7; 2013, 95.5; 2012, 45.9; 2011, 118.1; 2010, 91.8.



- Schuyler County soybean: 2018, 38.5; 2013, 29.8; 2012, 28.9; 2011, 38.3; 2010, 39.4.



- Adair County soybean: 2016, 53.8; 2014, 49.6; 2013, 29.7; 2012, 26.2; 2011, 38.6; 2010, 38.2.



- Linn County soybean: 2017, 43.6; 2016, 46.3; 2014, 43.5; 2013, 25.9; 2012, 28; 2011, 39.7; 2010, 38.9.



- Sullivan County soybean: 2016, 44.3; 2015, 30.6; 2014, 38.6; 2013, 24; 2012, 20.8; 2011, 36.8; 2010, 38.2.



- Putnam County soybean: 2015, 37.7; 2014, 46.3; 2013, 30.1; 2012, 25.5; 2011, 42.8; 2010, 40.7.