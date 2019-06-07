Natural disasters have wreaked havoc on the United States over the past year. Missouri has seen floods and tornadoes, and many others have experienced hurricanes, snowstorms, wildfires and more. On June 3, Congress passed a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill to assist Americans in recovering from these disasters.

Over $5.2 billion of this is targeted toward USDA and related programs, including $3 billion in Farm Disaster Assistance. All Missouri members of Congress voted in favor of the bill.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt fought especially hard to make sure the aid package included damage to grain that was stored on farms, and the rest of the Missouri delegation strongly supported his efforts. This spring’s upper Missouri River flooding in Nebraska, Iowa and northwest Missouri ruined thousands of bushels of corn and soybeans when floodwaters inundated grain bins with far too little warning to evacuate the crops to higher ground.

Many Missouri fields have been covered by floodwaters this spring. When the waters recede they often leave sand, trash and other debris in their wake. The aid package allocates $558 million to the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), which helps farmers and ranchers recover damaged farmland and put it back into production.

The bill designates $435 million for Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Practices, intended to help with rural watershed recovery. A portion of this money will help repair levee damage, and some will help clean up debris impairing waterways. This could be extremely helpful to many rural communities with numerous levee breaches and few financial resources to fix them.

One major unknown remaining in the bill is how much additional assistance, if any, will be given to farmers who were prevented by the weather from planting their crops this spring. The bill authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assist farmers with up to 90 percent of their loss. Typically crop insurance’s prevented planting coverage only provides payment of about 55 percent of the loss. This often does not even cover the costs a farmer incurs just to keep farming another year such as rent or mortgage payments, equipment payments and any fertilizer or pesticides already applied to the ground this year.

While we are thankful that Congress has recognized the financial stress that these disasters cause, unfortunately the bill does not give farmers an easy roadmap to make decisions. The Secretary of Agriculture has discretion to provide assistance, but any assistance on prevented planting counts against the bill’s overall $3 billion cap on Farm Disaster Assistance payments. We expect USDA to give guidance in the near future regarding what level of assistance will be provided.

To help farmers make well-informed planting decisions, Missouri Farm Bureau is hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. This public service is free and available to all Missourians. For those interested in participating, go to mofb.org/flood to register or to listen to the recorded audio after the event.