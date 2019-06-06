Rolla High School’s library was honored with a grant of $3,000 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, to support literacy — one of the most important skills for personal growth, culture and development.

This local grant is part of more than $8.3 million in grants awarded this spring to 1,000 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across 44 states that Dollar General serves.

Dollar General’s CEO and Literacy Foundation board member, Todd Vasos, said: “In keeping with Dollar General’s mission of serving others, we are excited to provide grants to support literacy and education initiatives in the communities we proudly call home.

“Each year, funds provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation make a real difference by providing the tools that students, adults and families need to pursue new opportunities and accomplish their goals.

“We believe these programs empower the communities we serve, and we are honored to play a role in their success.”



Portions of the grant have helped the library in making several award-winning selections of books available, as well as technological updates with eBooks and audiobooks for students through the student reading app; SORA. Downloading instructions are available on the Rolla High School library site: http://bit.ly/2M7171Z.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.