The Phelps County Retired Teachers and Public School Personnel Association Scholarship is an annual award given to a full time teacher or support staff member who has been working in Phelps County. This year the PCRTA gave two $500 scholarships.

Erin Frisbee and, Karisa Leathers, were the awardees of the $500 scholarships at the June 5 PCRTA meeting

Frisbee has been a first grade teacher at Lucy Wortham James Elementary School in St. James for the last three years. Frisbee graduated from Drury University in 2015, and she is currently undertaking coursework to earn her master’s in curriculum and instruction from Southwest Baptist University.

Frisbee has gone on to complete six graduate courses and plans to finish by 2020. “Erin has excelled in her academic coursework,” scholarship chairman, Dixie Finley, noted. Frisbee’s goal: to become a more knowledgable educator that has the ability to impact students and colleagues in a beneficial way.

Leathers has a degree in secondary business education and has taught in that field for six years. Leathers decided she wanted to make a change and took the necessary steps to become certified to teach kindergarten through 12th grade special education. Leathers is currently a special education teacher at Truman Elementary School in Rolla, and she is enrolled at Missouri Baptist University pursuing a master’s in counseling.

“I have been able to apply what I have learned to my students and help them to be better in and out of the classroom,” Leathers said. “I know after completing this degree I will be able to do even more for them and am fascinated to see how far they will go.”

The PCRTA scholarship assists beginning teachers or support staff to obtain additional coursework to help improve their teaching skills or work toward an additional education degree. Applicants for the scholarship submit information to the PCRTA Scholarship Committee describing their qualifications for the award.

The goals for PCRTA are to maintain and improve the social, educational and economic status of retired educators and support staff. Additionally, it allows an organizational framework to continue a life of service to fellow members, their active colleagues and the community — to respond to community needs and to encourage retirees to contribute their talents and experiences to the decision making processes in their local communities, presenting the image of aging as one of dignity, independence and support.