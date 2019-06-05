The Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District is happy to announce that a majority of the North Fork Recreation Area, located on the North Fork of the White River near Dora, MO, will open Friday, June 7.

The campground and the new water-play area (the previous day-use area near the restroom facility) will be open to visitors for playing in the river and launching canoes and kayaks. Canoe and kayak users (including outfitters and guides) will use this area to launch boats until the new launch area, which is closer to the bridge, is completed.

Boulders have been placed along the parking area that faces the river to deter visitors from driving down to the river’s edge. When the parking spot striping is completed, the District will also be placing parking stops on the side the picnic tables are located. Please do not take vehicles off of paved areas when visiting North Fork Recreation Area.

Reminder—this is a fee area. Camping is $10 per night for non-electric and $15 per night for electric sites. There are only two electric sites and one of those (site 2) is reserved for the campground host. Day-use fees are $2 per vehicle or $20 for a season pass.

Payment for the camping and day-use is a self- pay system where individuals fill out a fee envelope, place their money in the envelope, and put it in the fee tubes. One fee tube is located by the bulletin board in the day-use area and the second is by the bulletin board in the campground (by the first camping loop). A season pass can be obtained at the Ava District office.

On Saturday, June 8, there will be no day-use fee because the Forest is celebrating Get Outdoor Day, and this would be a great time for folks to visit the site.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Ava office at 417-683-4428.