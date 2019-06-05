Superintendent Colonel Eric. T Olson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the promotion of one lieutenant, who has now been named captain and designated commanding officer of Troop I in Rolla — Lieutenant Eddie A. Blaylock.

Captain Blaylock was formally a Lieutenant for Troop C in Weldon Spring, and now takes on the position of captain and commanding officer of Troop I headquartered in Rolla.

Blaylock joined the Patrol as a member of the 77th Recruit Class on March 15, 2000. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 12, in Jefferson County.

Blaylock was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 12 on Feb. 4, 2007, and Blaylock then was promoted to sergeant on April 1, 2011, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 13, in Jefferson County. On Sept. 1, 2014, he was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Troop C Headquarters.

Capt. Blaylock grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro Senior High School in May 1986. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1993, and he is a veteran of the Gulf War. After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he served as a Jefferson County deputy for five years.

Blaylock graduated from Leadership in Police Organizations training in 2015. Capt. Blaylock and his wife, Shael Cypert, have two children, Kassey and, Shawn Blaylock, along with two grandchildren, Leilani and, Aria.