The Ozark Conference announced their All-Conference girls soccer team this week and Rolla was well represented. A total of five Lady Bulldogs made the cut.

Rolla had a pair of midfielders on the first team, as Carlee McCormack and Ellie Rodgers earned the nod. The two were key to moving the ball for Rolla all season long, while also finding the back of the net. McCormack scored one of Rolla's biggest goals of the season with the Lady Bulldogs' first goal in their 2-0 District Championship win over Camdenton.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a pair of defensive players on the second team. Juniors Kendall Mara and Maddie Lucas were each recognized as All-Ozark Conference second teamers. Rounding things out was Elsa Wise, who was named Honorable Mention All-Conference.

Kickapoo swept the individual honors, as Phil Hodge was named Coach of the Year and Jayln McClean was named Player of the Year.