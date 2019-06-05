Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead featuring Laila Anderson, the 11-year-old St. Louis Blues Superfan who is currently fighting Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, a rare life-threatening condition that attacks the immune system.

Laila has been an inspiration to the Blues, the team’s fans and people across the world during the Blues’ improbable run to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every bobblehead sold to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which is where Laila has been receiving treatment.

The bobblehead features Laila on a hockey-rink base with her signature jean jacket holding a replica of the sign that she held up during a recent playoff game as well as the bell that children at the Children’s Hospital ring when they finish their chemotherapy treatment.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are available for pre-order in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. The bobbleheads cost $25 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to arrive in October. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered and come in a collector’s box with pictures of Laila as well as a bio. The bobbleheads, which are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, are being created in conjunction with Laila and her family.

During her fight with a rare systemic inflammatory disease known as HLH, 11-year-old St. Louis Blues Superfan, Laila Anderson, met and befriended Blues’ player Colton Parayko. Laila often is quoted as crediting the Blues as her inspiration, as well as hoping she can also inspire the team. After being cleared to leave her home after four months, she attended Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Sharks. The video capturing her emotional response to the news made the world fall in love with Laila and earned her viral status.

Laila said, “I’m really excited to be having my own bobblehead, especially since they support such a great cause! Thank you to the St. Louis Blues and to hockey fans everywhere for all the love and support.”

"We’re excited to be working with Laila and her family to create this bobblehead for everyone who has been inspired by her story,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “This bobblehead is the perfect way to celebrate Laila and her inspirational personality, and we think it will put a smile on people’s faces every time they see it.”